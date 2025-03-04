Woman goes overboard on Royal Caribbean 80s-themed cruise

FILE PHOTO: Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas cruise ship is docked at PortMiami on March 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. A passenger went overboard during an 80s cruise on Monday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A woman sailing on an 80s-themed cruise onboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas went overboard on Monday night.

The Hollywood Reporter said a search was conducted by several ships around 11 p.m. Monday.

A passenger told the gossip site that there was an announcement over the ship’s public address system that someone had gone overboard and that it was circling back to see if the person could be found.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it happened about 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas. They were assisted by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force which eventually suspended its search.

TMZ reported that the woman was Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe.

Her mother said that Burch had been in an argument with Downe before the incident, TMZ reported.

Carnell Burch told the gossip site that Downe called her about her daughter’s apparent death.

It is not known if Kimberly Burch jumped or fell.

Carnell Burch said her daughter had been drinking during the trip which was out of the ordinary, but said that Kimberly Burch was not depressed and was not having emotional issues.

Royal Caribbean released a statement to both TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter which said, “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

The cruise was all themed to the 80s with acts such as Squeeze, Adam Ant, Tiffany, Christopher Cross, and Men At Work among those appearing on the ship. The week-long trip allows fans not only to attend more than 50 concerts but also to interact with the musicians.

It left Miami on March 2 and was scheduled to return on March 9 with stops in Nassau, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico and Labadee, Haiti, according to CruiseMapper.com.

Kimberly Burch was 56 years old, TMZ reported.

