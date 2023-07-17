Woman gored by bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A woman has been hospitalized after she was gored by a bison Monday at Yellowstone National Park.

In a news release, the National Park Service said that a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona was gored by a bison Monday morning near the Lake Lodge Cabins which is on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.

The woman was walking with another person in a field by Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. When they saw them, they turned around to walk away from the bison but one of them charged and gored the woman, the park service said.

The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen, according to The Associated Press. The woman was taken to a hospital in Idaho by helicopter.

Officials say bison can be unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans, according to KTVK. Bison tend to become agitated faster during mating season which is mid-July through mid-August.

It is important to stay 25 yards or more away from wild animals like bison, elk, deer, moose, coyotes, and bighorn sheep, according to the news outlet. It is also important to be at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

The woman’s name and current condition have not been released by park officials, according to the AP. It is also unclear how close the woman and her companion were to the bison when the attack began. The incident is under investigation.

The park service said that this is the first reported incident in 2023. The last incident that was reported happened on June 28, 2022.