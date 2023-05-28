Woman killed when bags of cement from overturned truck crash through windshield of SUV

Cement bags: File photo. Bags of cement crashed through the windshield of an SUV, killing a passenger. (Bet_Noire/iStock)

SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed on Friday when bags of cement from an overturned truck on a San Diego freeway ramp fell below and crashed through the windshield of her vehicle, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was on a connector ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to eastbound State Route 52 just before 1 p.m. PDT when it flipped on its side along a curve, KNSD-TV reported.

As the vehicle overturned, a pallet of cement bags spilled from the pickup and over the wall of the ramp, falling onto the ground-level lanes of SR-52, according to the television station.

⚠️Traffic Alert: One person is dead after bags of cement fell onto their vehicle from an overturned truck on an Interstate 805 offramp in Clairemont Friday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. https://t.co/XwMWqFNlKI — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) May 26, 2023

According to authorities, one to two bags of concrete crashed into the windshield of a black Mercedes SUV, killing the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, KSWB-TV reported. The woman was in her 70s, according to the television station.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt, KNSD reported.

According to the highway patrol, drugs and alcohol were not a factor, KFMB-TV reported.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the television station.