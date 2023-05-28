Woman killed when bags of cement from overturned truck crash through windshield of SUV

Cement bags: File photo. Bags of cement crashed through the windshield of an SUV, killing a passenger. (Bet_Noire/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed on Friday when bags of cement from an overturned truck on a San Diego freeway ramp fell below and crashed through the windshield of her vehicle, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was on a connector ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to eastbound State Route 52 just before 1 p.m. PDT when it flipped on its side along a curve, KNSD-TV reported.

As the vehicle overturned, a pallet of cement bags spilled from the pickup and over the wall of the ramp, falling onto the ground-level lanes of SR-52, according to the television station.

According to authorities, one to two bags of concrete crashed into the windshield of a black Mercedes SUV, killing the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, KSWB-TV reported. The woman was in her 70s, according to the television station.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt, KNSD reported.

According to the highway patrol, drugs and alcohol were not a factor, KFMB-TV reported.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the television station.

Latest trending news:
On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!