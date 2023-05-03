Woman pleads not guilty in connection to selling 20 boxes of human body parts for $11,000

Charges filed Candace Scott is accused of crimes in connection with selling body parts from bodies that had been donated for medical research. (Pulaski County Sheriff's o)

Candace Chapman Scott is accused of conducting a gruesome sale with a man from Pennsylvania.

Scott has pleaded not guilty to 12 criminal counts, including mail fraud, wire fraud and interstate transportation of stolen property, The Associated Press reported.

Scott had worked at Arkansas Central Mortuary Services, where she was tasked with transporting, cremating and embalming remains. The cadaver body parts came from bodies that had been donated to the Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for medical students to learn on.

The Arkansas woman was a former mortuary worker who, officials said, sold 20 boxes of stolen body parts from medical school cadavers to a man for almost $11,000.

The pair connected through a Facebook group about “oddities,” the AP reported.

“Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact, embalmed brain?” the indictment claims Scott wrote to the man, who was not identified in the legal filing but was previously identified as Jeremy Lee Pauley in a separate set of charges filed in Pennsylvania. Pauley is from Enola, Pennsylvania.

The indictment filed against Scott says that she sold him fetuses, brains, hearts, lungs and other body parts and was paid $10,975 in 16 PayPal transfers, the AP reported.

Last year, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced Pauley’s arrest, saying that he had been purchasing human remains on Facebook. The police said they had been working on a tip that there were possible human remains being stored in a home’s basement. Authorities said they found several 5-gallon buckets containing various body parts which were later confirmed to be human, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Pauley was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges, the AP reported.

He has since been freed on bail and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June.