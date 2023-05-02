Woman stung more than 75 times by bees at family photo shoot

Woman attacked by bees An Arizona woman was attacked by bees during a family photoshoot, and suffered more than 75 stings, according to authorities. (skiden/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An Arizona woman who had gone on a photo shoot with her children was attacked by bees and suffered more than 75 stings, according to authorities.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA) said the attack took place in the Buckeye Valley area while the family was taking photos, according to KSAZ-TV.

When the bees began to attack the family, the woman rushed her children into a nearby car before taking “the brunt on the stings,” according to a Facebook post from the agency.

“The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung,” the AFMA said Sunday.

First responders helped the woman and used foam spray “to calm the bees” before getting the children out of the car.

The family has not yet been named.

The woman was hospitalized but has been released and has recovered.

In the Facebook post, the AFMA warned people to run in a straight line and cover their faces and quickly get inside in a safe place attacked by bees. Don’t fight the bees, the AFMA says, and don’t jump into water to get away.