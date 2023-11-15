‘You had heart’: David Schwimmer posts tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc Left, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer arrive at the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca., Jan. 13, 2001. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

David Schwimmer shared a tribute Wednesday to the late Matthew Perry, who died last month at the age of 54.

Schwimmer — who starred as Ross on “Friends” alongside Perry, who starred as Chandler — shared a post on Instagram from what he called one of his favorite moments with Perry. The two were dressed up as characters from “Miami Vice,” according to The Associated Press. It was from the season five episode, “The One with All the Thanksgiving,” People reported.

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes,” Schwimmer said in his Instagram post.

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— Could there BE any more clouds?” Schwimmer said.

In Perry’s memoir, he said that during season three, Schwimmer came up with the idea that instead of taking a bigger share of the salary, the group would negotiate their salaries so that everyone got equal pay, according to Deadline.

“David had certainly been in a position to go for the most money, and he didn’t,” he wrote, according to Deadline. “I would like to think that I would have made the same move, but as a greedy 25-year-old, I’m not sure I would have. But his decision served to make us take care of each other through what turned out to be a myriad of stressful network negotiations, and it gave us a tremendous amount of power.”

By the final season, they were each making over a million dollars an episode with fewer episodes.

“We had David’s goodness, and his astute business sense, to thank for what we had been offered. I owe you about $30m, David,” Perry said, according to Deadline.

The cast released a joint statement following Perry’s death but, according to Variety, each has been sharing individual tributes over the last few days with their favorite memories of Perry.

