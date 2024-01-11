UCF students storm the court after Knights Men’s Basketball stun #3 Kansas

Orlando, FL — UCF Men’s Basketball gets their first win in the Big 12 Conference with an exclamation point.

The Knights defeated number 3 ranked powerhouse Kansas, 65-60 in a back and forth battle at the Addition Financial Arena.

The historic win is the first against a top three nationally ranked opponent, and second against a top five team within the top 25.

Following the sound of the final buzzer, mayhem ensued as fans stormed the court.

UCF’s first Big 12 home game results in a tremendous court storm after shocking Kansas



pic.twitter.com/66DOYLLgGV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2024

HOME OF THE KNIGHTS 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wzx0XMvMWj — UCF Men’s Hoops (@UCF_MBB) January 11, 2024

The broadcasters of the game got in on the madness that ensued following UCF’s victory:

“I’ve got a shoe… that’s how crazy it is at UCF right now” 🤣



ONLY in college basketball 😭 pic.twitter.com/iCmdyrrpZo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 11, 2024

