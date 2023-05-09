"Unstoppable" love: Sia weds boyfriend in Portofino, Italy

Sia now has a reason to swing from a chandelier: She's a new bride.

People reports that the chart-topping singer/songwriter, 47, married her boyfriend, Dan Bernard, over the weekend in Portofino, Italy, at a villa owned by Dolce and Gabbana. This is Sia's second marriage; her first, to Erik Anders, ended in 2016.

According to People, there were just six guests at the wedding, including the bride and groom. Sia, whose face was not covered by a wig for once, wore a blush lace mermaid-style gown. She and Dan, who was wearing a light blue tux, exchanged vows under an iron gazebo topped with flowers, while surrounded by white candles perched on gold tables.

Sia kept her romance with Bernard quiet, People reports: The only time he popped up on her socials was last October. Page Six, which has obtained even more photos of the ceremony, reports the two were actually first spotted together on a red carpet in 2021.

