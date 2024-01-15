Usher talks upcoming 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, preparation and more

Usher opened up about his upcoming 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, sharing his preparation leading up to the event and teasing a surprise.

Sitting down in an interview with Good Morning America entertainment contributor Kelley L. Carter, which aired on Monday, the eight-time Grammy award-winning artist discussed his feelings after landing the monumental gig.

"It’s been a dream of mine and a bucket list, you know, thing to be able to get it," he said. "You know, they say what is it, Oscar, Tony, Grammy, Emmy, right?

"You should put [the] Super Bowl there too, right?" he continued with a laugh.

With decades of experience, nine number-one singles and more than 65 million albums sold worldwide, Usher, 45, shared how he plans to compile those accomplishments into his upcoming 13-minute performance.

"I try to get back as far as I can," he explained. "Go back to the first album if I could. But, you know, it’s literally 13 minutes."

"I think I just start it by making certain that — my kids approved, I got my portion of it from, for the, you know, the 30 and up, I got them," the R&B legend said.

"But for my young'uns, Cinco and Naviyd, I'm taking notes," he added, referring to his teenage sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster. "They've been like taking conference calls with my entire team, giving notes."

Asked if this will be a solo show or one featuring friends, the singer replied without revealing any spoilers, saying, "it’s gonna be a great show."

Super Bowl LVIII takes place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

