"Voice of our generation" Billie Eilish among Lana Del Rey's onstage guests at Coachella

Lana Del Rey's headlining set at Coachella on Friday, April 12, was crowded with special guest appearances, including one from Billie Eilish.

Eilish joined Del Rey for renditions of both artists' respective breakthrough songs, "Ocean Eyes" and "Video Games." Del Rey told the crowd, "That's the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation. I'm so f****** grateful she's standing next to me right now singing my favorite song of hers.”

"This is the reason for half you b*****s' existence — including mine!" Billie responded.

Jon Batiste was another one of Del Rey's guests. They performed "Candy Necklace," their Grammy-nominated song from Del Rey's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd album.

“Sometimes you just need somebody else’s spirit to move with you, and that is always gonna be Jon Batiste,” Del Rey said.

Del Rey's musical collaborator, Jack Antonoff -- whose band Bleachers will perform at Coachella on Saturday, April 13 -- also joined her to play piano on her song "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me — but I Have It," from her 2019 album Norman F****** Rockwell!

Del Rey and her dancers also arrived and departed the stage riding on the back of motorcycles through the crowd.

However, rumors that Taylor Swift would join Del Rey for a rendition of their duet "Snow on the Beach" proved unfounded.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.