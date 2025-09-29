Voices behind 'KPop Demon Hunters'' HUNTR/X to make live debut on 'The Tonight Show'

HUNTR/X is coming — to a TV near you.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the three women who provided the singing voices for Rumi, Mira and Zoey aka HUNTR/X in KPop Demon Hunters, will soon make their TV singing debut.

While the soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters has topped the charts, the women behind its songs "Golden," "How It's Done" and "What It Sounds Like" have never performed live together. That will change Oct. 7, when they sing "Golden" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The three women will also be interviewed by Jimmy during the show.

Currently the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is at #2 on the Billboard 200. The movie is now the most popular Netflix film of all time, with more than 325 million views globally.

