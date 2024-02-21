Volusia County’s first Costco set to open Thursday

Image courtesy: Daytona One Costco Image courtesy: Daytona One Costco (Image courtesy: Daytona One Costco)

Daytona Beach, FL — Thursday, February 21st, Volusia County residents will be able to walk through the doors at the county’s first Costco.

At 7:30 a.m., Costco executives and local officials will cut the ribbon at the new Costco Wholesale location, which is located in Daytona One, across from the Daytona International Speedway.

At 8 a.m., the doors will open for shoppers to explore the new store.

The new location displays a checkered flag design on the two facades that backdrop the famous Costco logo. The design represents it’s close proximity to the speedway.

It’s the only Costco location in the world to display the checkered flag pattern on the store front.

The new Costco’s address is 150 Pit Road, Daytona Beach, 32114.





