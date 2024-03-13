"Waiting forever for this moment": Hear Justin Timberlake reunite with *NSYNC (again) on "Paradise"

Ever since Justin Timberlake confirmed that one of the tracks on his new album featured *NSYNC, fans have been waiting for him to drop a snippet of it -- and it finally happened on March 13.

You can now here a decent chunk of the song, "Paradise," on JT's Instagram. In the harmony-drenched, mid-tempo ballad, he and the guys sing, "I've been waiting forever/ right here for this moment/ between you and I/ everything has happened and it's just what I imagined/ I imagined it would feel like/ Paradise."

And many fans are taking the "I've been waiting forever" lyric to heart.

One wrote in the comments, "This is BEAUTIFUL. I missed you SO, so much." Another added, "this is classic *NSYNC right here! well worth the wait."

"Omggg I’m in love and the lyrics capture what we have all been feeling since 2002," wrote another. "These 5 voices were meant to be together," one fan swooned. "This is what we’ve wanted. What we’ve missed. This. Thank you all for this," gushed another.

Lance Bass commented on the post with emojis of a pair of dice -- "Paradise," get it? Joey Fatone commented, "I sound good!"

"Paradise" is on Justin's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, due out March 15.

