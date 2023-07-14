WALK THE MOON announces hiatus

WALK THE MOON is going on hiatus.

In a Facebook post, the "Shut Up and Dance" outfit announces, "The time has come for us to take a long break from touring and making records together."

"We are lovingly making space for new creations, for family, to serve our well-being and the well-being of WALK THE MOON," the post reads.

In an accompanying video, frontman Nicholas Petricca further details WALK THE MOON's decision, and thanks his bandmates and the fans for their support. He also refers to the break as a "hibernation," noting that the group will "hopefully come back one day stronger than before."

"When we do reconvene, that will be a glorious day," Petricca says. "The truth is, we don't know when that's gonna be."

In the meantime, WALK THE MOON won't be saying goodbye right away. New music is set to drop in August, and Petricca and company plan to play a final show on their tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2012 self-titled album, which will stream live online.

WALK THE MOON started in 2006 and has released five albums, the most recent of which being 2021's HEIGHTS. Their 2014 effort, TALKING IS HARD, spawned the hit "Shut Up and Dance," which has been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

