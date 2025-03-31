Watch 32 Little Monsters become stars in Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' fan edit video

When most artists do a "fan edit" of one of their videos, they just have fans submit clips of themselves dancing to their song and edit them together. But Lady Gaga isn't most artists.

Gaga teamed with Mastercard to create an "Abracadabra" fan edit, directed by Parris Goebel, the same person who choreographed the original video for the song, and co-directed it with Gaga. Thirty-two Gaga fans, who'd submitted footage of themselves dancing to the tune, were brought together in a studio to create a completely new version of the video, including costumes.

Gaga herself kicks off the proceedings by announcing, "The category is: Fans or Die. Little Monsters ... my stage is yours." The fans then proceed to recreate the video's now-iconic dance routines.

At the end, the credits tell us, "Mastercard and Lady Gaga took 32 Little Monsters from fan to featured." We see the original footage each fan submitted, as well as what they looked like dancing in the finished video.

On Instagram, Gaga wrote, "Monsters! ...Your talent is unbelievable and we couldn't be more proud."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.