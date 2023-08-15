Watch Adele do her first onstage gender reveal, then invite couple to do *hers*

After Ed Sheeran did his first gender reveal onstage earlier in August, Adele has now checked that off her list of "things I never expected to do while performing live."

The expectant couple, Chris and Shantelle, posted video of themselves holding a sign asking Adele if she'd announce whether or not they're having a boy or a girl. As Adele calls them to the front of the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she says, "You know, nobody's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in, and I've never done this before!"

In the video, Shantelle tells Adele that she's "honored" that the star is willing to do this for them. She explains that they've had the results for 12 weeks, but now she's 18 weeks because they wanted to wait for the moment.

Taking the envelope, Adele announces, "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby...boy!" The crowd goes wild, and Adele exclaims, "That was amazing! I'm so happy for you!"

She then starts sobbing and says, "That's so emotional! Oh my God! If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal? "

As the crowd laughs, Adele says, "At the shower, I'll have you back, and you can do it."

"That was so lovely!" she added. "Good luck, congratulations! I've got an 11-year-old boy and woo-hoo, you're in for a ride!"

Last year, prior to rescheduling her Las Vegas residency, Adele said that one reason she was eager to reschedule it for 2022 because she had "plans" for 2023, adding, "Imagine if I have to cancel because I'm having a baby?" But with shows now scheduled through November of 2023, it's hard to imagine when she'd manage to fit that in.

