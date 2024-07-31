Watch Ariana Grande see her 'Wicked' doll for the first time

© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

By Andrea Dresdale

Ariana Grande's starring role in Wicked also comes with a bonus: her very own doll.

Ariana posted video of herself and co-star Cynthia Erivo checking out their dolls, modeled on their Wicked characters Glinda and Elphaba. "I am going to die, it's perfect," says Ari. "They're so tall! ... I love that it got my anxious eyebrows."

In addition to looking like their characters, the Mattel dolls sing each of their signature songs: Ari's Glinda doll sings "Popular," while Cynthia's doll sings "Defying Gravity."

"What a dream come true to be realized as Elphaba and Glinda in the form of Sweet Little dolls," the video is captioned. "Little Cynthia and little Ari are pleased."

The dolls aren't available yet, but you can sign up at Mattel's website to be notified when they are.

Wicked is in theaters Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!