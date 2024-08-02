Watch Charli XCX and Billie Eilish climb a mountain of underwear in new "Guess" video

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish flirt with each other amid a blizzard of panties in the video for the new remix of "Guess," from Charli's album brat.

In the video, Charli's in the middle of a party, singing about someone wanting to guess the color of her underwear. The partygoers start throwing their panties and bras in the air. Then, Billie drives through the side of the house in a bulldozer and continues driving down the street as panties and bras rain down from the sky.

Charli joins her as they approach a massive mountain of bras and panties, which they climb on top of and then roll down. All the bras and underwear used to shoot that scene have been donated to I Support the Girls, a charity that distributes items like undergarments and feminine hygiene products to those experiencing homelessness or poverty.

"Don't have to guess the color of your underwear," Billie chants. "It's that lacy black pair with the little bows/ The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo/ I saw them when you sat down/ They were peekin' out/ I'm gonna tell you right now they're all I'm thinkin' about."

After reciting the racy words of the chorus, she adds, "Charli likes boys but she knows I'd hit it," and then whispers, "Charli, call me if you're with it."

At the end, Charli and Billie seem to address people's obsessive curiosity. Charli sings, "You wanna guess what me and Billie have been textin' about?" while Billie replies, "You've been disrespectful."

Charli continues, "Still tryin' to guess the password of my Google Drive?" and Billie adds, "Are you obsessed with me?" "You wanna guess the address of the party we're at?" Charlie goes on.

"You're really not invited," adds Billie.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

