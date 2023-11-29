Watch Demi Lovato bake, craft and dance in trailer for ‘A Very Demi Holiday Special’

DEMI LOVATO ABC/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Dresdale

Demi Lovato’s holiday special on The Roku Channel features all your favorite holiday traditions — with a twist.

In the trailer for A Very Demi Holiday Special, you can see Demi baking — except she's doing it with Paris Hilton, who declares her cake "hot." You can also see her learning how to dance to The Nutcracker — but she's doing it with Trixie Mattel. And she's also seen making her own ugly Christmas sweater — with Tiffany Haddish — while Hailey Bieber is seen opening gifts. Sportscaster Rich Eisen is also part of the festivities ... somehow.

Of course, Demi sings, as well: In the trailer, she belts out "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and is also joined by singer JoJo. You can also expect to hear "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," as well as Demi's own hits.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!