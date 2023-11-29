Watch Demi Lovato bake, craft and dance in trailer for ‘A Very Demi Holiday Special’

Demi Lovato’s holiday special on The Roku Channel features all your favorite holiday traditions — with a twist.

In the trailer for A Very Demi Holiday Special, you can see Demi baking — except she's doing it with Paris Hilton, who declares her cake "hot." You can also see her learning how to dance to The Nutcracker — but she's doing it with Trixie Mattel. And she's also seen making her own ugly Christmas sweater — with Tiffany Haddish — while Hailey Bieber is seen opening gifts. Sportscaster Rich Eisen is also part of the festivities ... somehow.

Of course, Demi sings, as well: In the trailer, she belts out "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and is also joined by singer JoJo. You can also expect to hear "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," as well as Demi's own hits.

