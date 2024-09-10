Watch Doja Cat get turned into claymation in new Brisk Iced Tea ad

Doja Cat has feet of clay — actually, an entire body made of clay — in a new commercial for Brisk Iced Tea.

The singer is depicted via claymation in the ad, which is a throwback to the brand's stop-motion animation ads of the '90s and '00s. In it, Doja and a guy are sitting in a forest. She asks him for a sip of his iced tea, and as soon as he says no, he's grabbed by an angry bear. He yells for her to help him, so she sings a bit of her song "Demons," enchanting all the other forest animals and making them attack the bear — and rescue the iced tea.

"That's cold," yells the guy, who's still in the bear's clutches. "That's Brisk, baby!" she replies.

“I’m known for pushing boundaries and making the impossible a reality, so I was honored to collaborate with Brisk Iced Tea and bring our creative energy to life in a way that fans have never seen me before," Doja says in a statement, adding that "seeing myself transformed into the iconic claymation style was like stepping into a wild, animated dream.”

If you follow @Brisk on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments with #ThatsColdSweepsEntry, you can get a chance to win a giant version of Doja's claymation head, which she was seen carrying around in August.

