Watch Dua Lipa sing a Beatles classic to a stadium full of fans in Liverpool

As Dua Lipa takes her Radical Optimism tour around the world, she pays musical tribute to whatever country or city she happens to be in by either singing a song by a local artist or inviting a local artist to join her onstage. Wednesday night in Liverpool, England, she did the former -- but it was pretty inevitable.

As most music fans know, Liverpool is the hometown of The Beatles. So, The Liverpool Echo reports that during her show at that city's Anfield Stadium, she told the crowd, "Every night on tour I've been doing a different song by a local artist and so I feel like tonight I can't come to Liverpool without doing this song."

She then broke into one of The Beatles' most enduring hits, "Hey Jude." She posted footage on Instagram of all 60,000 fans in the stadium singing along to the iconic end of the song that goes, "Na, na na, na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude."

The Echo notes that Dua also told the crowd, "It's been a massive dream of mine to one day be able to play here, so thank you for giving me that opportunity." She has a special connection to the city, because fans of the local football club, Liverpool FC, have adopted her hit "One Kiss" as its unofficial club anthem. She also posted footage of herself performing that song.

The Radical Optimism tour next stops in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday.

