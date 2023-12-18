Watch "get him back!" and more on Olivia Rodrigo's Vevo live performance series

Get hyped for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour with two live Vevo performance videos of two songs from the album: "get him back!" and "all-american b****."

In the video for "all-american b****," Olivia wanders around backstage wearing a sparkly mini-dress. When the chorus kicks in, she runs onstage and joins her band in rocking out to the song. Near the end, she's on her knees onstage, screaming at the top of her lungs.

Then the screen goes black, and when the picture returns, Olivia is perched on a stool, singing the final lines of the song: "All the time/ Oh, I'm grateful all the f****** time/ and I'm pretty when I cry."

In the video for "get him back!," Olivia performs the song while hanging out backstage with her band wearing a tank top and a pair of glittery shorts.

Olivia's GUTS World Tour starts February 23 in Palm Springs, California.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

