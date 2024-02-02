Watch: Ice Spice is "Starry" in her first-ever Super Bowl commercial

Starry

By Jamia Pugh

Scoring a commercial during football's biggest game, the Super Bowl, is a pretty big deal, and Ice Spice can now add that to her list of accomplishments.

She's the star of lemon-lime soda brand Starry's 30-second spot that'll air sometime throughout Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11, and in the commercial, she's stuck in a love triangle of flavors.

After the "Munch" rapper gets a kiss from the dynamic duo Lem & Lime, she is greeted by her ex-boyfriend, Lemon Lime Soda, whom she no longer desires because she's looking for something "more refreshing, more crisp."

"@icespice it's time to #seeothersodas," the video caption reads.

Super Bowl 58, featuring halftime performer, Usher, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

