Watch Lady Gaga change Mona Lisa's smile in snippet of video for new song "The Joker"

A few weeks ago, Lady Gaga was spotted filming something in the famed Paris museum the Louvre, and now we know what it is.

Gaga has posted on Instagram a lengthy preview of a video for one of the songs on her newly announced album, Harlequin, described as a companion album to her film Joker: Folie à Deux. The song "Joker" is a midtempo rock song, and as Gaga sings it, she wanders the deserted halls of the museum at night.

At the end of the video, she stops in front of the Louvre's most iconic work of art — Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa. The priceless painting is enclosed by glass, so Gaga whips out a lipstick and draws a wide red grin over Mona Lisa's enigmatic half smile.

As Gaga turns away from the painting, we see that suddenly she's wearing her Harley Quinn eye makeup.

"There's always a joker in the pack/ there's always a lonely clown," she sings. "The poor laughing fool falls on his back/ and everyone loves when he's down." The clips ends with Gaga belting, "The joker is me! The joker is me!"

Harlequin arrives Sept. 27.

