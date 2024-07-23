Watch Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix smooch and sing in new trailer for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

A new trailer for Lady Gaga's movie Joker: Folie à Deux has been released, along with the news that the film will debut in competition at the Venice Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7. The new sneak peek, which is nearly three minutes long, gives us a preview of some of the songs we'll be hearing in the film.

The trailer starts by establishing that despite being jailed, Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck aka Joker is being treated as a martyr/rock star, even though, a voice-over explains, "He's a monster." One such worshipper is Gaga's Harley Quinn, who tells Arthur, "When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life, I didn't feel so alone anymore."

We see the duo dance, kiss and run amok, Joker speechifying in a courtroom and running through the streets and Harley on the steps of a courthouse. At one point, the duo is onstage on what appears to be a TV talk show studio set, with Harley dressed in a '60s-style outfit and hairdo.

"I got this sneaking suspicion that we're not giving the people what they want," Fleck says. Harley responds, "It's OK, baby. Let's give the people what they want."

Throughout the trailer, we hear renditions of "When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)," and Fleck sings a bit of Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life." At the end of the trailer, Harley sings "Get Happy" a cappella to Fleck: "Sing Hallelujah/ c'mon, get happy/ get ready for the Judgement Day."

Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.