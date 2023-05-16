Watch Miley Cyrus frolic in revealing bathing suits in new video for "Jaded"

Brendan Walter

By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus has dropped the video for "Jaded," a track from her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation.

In the clip, Miley rolls around topless on a bed, then frolics by the swimming pool — occasionally going in the water — in a series of revealing bathing suits, including a gold one-piece that is so high cut, it looks painful to wear.

"Jaded" is the third single from Endless Summer Vacation, following the mega-hit "Flowers" and "River." In it, she sings about a failed relationship: "Oh, isn't it a shame that it ended like that?/ Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked/ We went to Hell, but we never came back/ I'm sorry that you're jaded/ I could've taken you places."

She also sings about how tough it is to see someone you loved move on: "I won't lie, it won't be easy/ When somebody new is on your body."

There's been speculation that this song — as well as "Flowers" and other songs on the album — is about Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, but the singer has never confirmed that.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!