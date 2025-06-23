Watch Nicole Scherzinger bust out a Pussycat Dolls classic at Broadway Bares benefit

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Nicole Scherzinger is now a Tony Award-winning Broadway star, but at a benefit Sunday night in New York City, she threw it back to her Pussycat Dolls days.

Nicole performed at the annual Broadway Bares benefit, which raises money for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  The June 22 event featured Nicole and dancers from her hit musical Sunset Blvd., and while onstage, Nicole performed "Buttons," the Dolls' 2005 #3 hit. You can watch a clip of the performance on the Broadway Cares Instagram page.

While Nicole was with The Pussycat Dolls, the group scored four top-10 hits, including "Buttons, "Don't Cha," "Stickwitu" and "When I Grow Up." They sold 15 million albums worldwide.

Nicole began starring in Sunset Blvd. in London's West End in 2023, and won the Laurence Olivier Award for best actress in a musical for her role as Norma Desmond. The show moved to Broadway in 2024; she won the best actress in a musical Tony Award on June 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

