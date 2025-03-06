Watch Noah Kahan sing about 'happy music' on 'Sesame Street'

Most of Noah Kahan's songs are pretty sad, but on the new episode of Sesame Street he's singing all about how music can make you happy.

In the segment, which he posted on Instagram, Elmo, Big Bird and Rosita are hanging out with Noah, who's sitting on a stoop playing guitar. "Noah was just showing us how music helps make him happy," says Big Bird. "That's right," agrees Noah. "In fact, music can help when you're having all kinds of feelings."

Noah then sings an upbeat tune: "Whenever I'm feeling sad or down on my luck/ like the day I busted up my favorite toy truck/ 'Stead of pouting or shouting, I've got another way/ When I sing a happy song the sadness fades away."

Then Big Bird, Elmo and Rosita join in: "Music, music, happy music helps when I feel sad/ When I sing a happy song, pretty soon my smile's back/ When my heart aches, when my toy breaks/ Or my ice cream's on my shoe/ Music's gonna see me through."

Noah then goes on to sing about how "soothing" music can help if you're nervous and "lovely" music can help when you're "having big feelings."

One fan commented, "bro does NOT make happy music, elmo."

Another wrote, "meanwhile noah in his songs: parents divorce, boats, zoloft, dead dogs, boats, depression, boats, sadness, boats, sadness."

Yet another wrote, "we got a happy noah song before [grand theft auto 6]."

In other Noah news, the "Stick Season" singer has also commented on the fact that he's been booked to play the U.K.'s most prestigious festival. "Can't f*****' believe it but somehow I'm playing Glastonbury," he wrote on his Instagram Story. He'll play the event on June 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.