Watch Noah Kahan join Niall Horan onstage in Nashville

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Noah Kahan just can't stop joining other artists onstage.

Following performances with both Counting Crows and Hozier at Kentucky's Railbird Festival on June 1, Noah joined Niall Horan onstage during the former One Direction member's concert in Nashville on June 3.

Niall's record label, Capitol Music, posted footage of the moment Niall told the crowd, "So since we're in Nashville, some good songwriters around the place — Mr. Noah Kahan." The fans went crazy as Niall and Noah performed "This Town," Niall's 2016 debut solo single.

Noah posted footage of the concert on his Instagram Story and wrote, "What a f***** gig!! @niallhoran you're superhuman." He added on social platform X, "I'm so inspired by the show I just saw @NiallOfficial."

The onstage duet was the payoff for a tweet Noah sent back in January, in which he wrote to Niall, "let's golf or make some music I assume the fans would prefer the second thing but just lmk."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!