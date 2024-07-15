Watch Pink check off a "bucket list" item at Wimbledon

Pink attended Wimbledon this past weekend, and now she's posted a Reel highlighting all the celebs she met while she was there.

Pink, a tennis fan who's played in charity matches, seems thrilled to meet tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Men's Singles champion Carlos Alcaraz, and is also shown chatting with legend Martina Navratilova and Italian women's finalist Jasmine Paolini. But she was the most stoked to meet another tennis icon: Billie Jean King.

In the Reel, the two are introduced, and when King gushes, "My bucket list!" Pink replies, "MY bucket list!" The two embrace, and King says, "This is so great! Finally we meet!"

In addition to being a former world #1-ranked tennis player, King is the founder of the Women's Tennis Association, and has also been an activist for social justice and equality.

Pink is also seen posing with actors Pierce Brosnan and Joe Alwyn, smooching her husband, Carey Hart, and embracing Barbora Krejcikova, the Women's Singles champion. The two "Raise a Glass" together, and Pink jokes, "This is my tennis coach. I'll be oldest, slowest pro in history."

Pink's next show is Wednesday in Leipzig, Germany.

