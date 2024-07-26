Watch Post Malone and Luke Combs take a road trip in porta potties in new video, "Guy for That"

Post Malone and "Fast Car" singer Luke Combs have teamed up for "Guy for That," a new song from Posty's upcoming country album, F-1 Trillion.

In the song's music video, Post and Luke come out the back of a building and head into a set of portable toilets — but what they don't know is that the porta potties are actually on the back of a flatbed truck. The driver pulls a cover over them and drives away while the two singers are relieving themselves.

When they emerge, they're confused and don't know where they are, but when the cover pulls back, they realize they're on Nashville's Lower Broadway, which is essentially that city's party central. They perform the song, which is about a guy who wants to get back together with his ex but doesn't know how, as fans cram the streets and cheer.

The truck is then covered back up and they drive back to the original building, where Post tells Luke, "Craziest p*** of my life."

F-1 Trillion will be out Aug. 16.

