Watch Sabrina Carpenter join Coldplay onstage, and Coldplay drop "Espresso" into "Fix You"

Sabrina Carpenter and Coldplay both performed at the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend festival in Luton, England on May 26, so it was easy for them to team up for a special performance.

Sabrina performed earlier in the afternoon, but when Coldplay took the stage at night for their set, they brought Sabrina out for a performance of their song "Magic." They also acknowledged the fact that Sabrina is #1 on the U.K. charts right now with "Espresso" by dropping a bit of that song into their hit "Fix You."

You can watch it all go down on Sabrina's Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "@bbcradio1 yesterday was sooo special. i am forever grateful to the UK for giving me a double rainbow during my set, my first number 1 ever, and then showing up and camping out in the pouring rain in Luton to sing at an insane decibel."

She added, "So grateful to @coldplay for the fix u espresso remix and inviting me out to sing magic during their phenomenal set. a night I'll never ever forget."

Next up for Sabrina is a performance at Governors Ball Festival in New York City on June 8.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.