Watch Selena Gomez present 'Only Murders' co-stars with their SAG Awards

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 23, Selena Gomez took the stage to accept her trophy when Only Murders in the Building won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. But her co-star Martin Short, who won separately for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, missed the ceremony, and so did their co-star Steve Martin. That's why she took the opportunity to personally give them their awards during downtime on set — and captured the moment for Instagram.

In a video posted Wednesday, Selena and Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Howard on the Hulu series, surprise Marty and Steve while they're filming a scene for season 5. They sneak into the room as Selena announces, "And the SAG Award goes to Steve Martin and Martin Short!" Marty jokes, "I'd like to thank the academy, and everyone in the crew — whose names I just don't know."

Selena said onstage at the SAG Awards, "Thank you to Marty and Steve for helping to raise me." She wrote on Instagram, "Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.