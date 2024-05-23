Watch snippets of Ed Sheeran's 'X (Multiply)' 10th anniversary concert before they're gone

f you didn't attend Ed Sheeran's special X (Multiply) 10th anniversary concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 22, you can watch snippets of him performing every single song from the show on his Instagram Story now.

As promised, Ed played X in its entirety, which meant that many of the songs -- like "The Man" and "Runaway" -- were being performed live for the first time since he played them on tour in 2015. Others -- mostly songs from various special editions of the album, like "Shirtsleeves" and "Touch and Go" -- had never previously been performed live. He closed out the show with a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Also on his Instagram Story, Ed posted footage of his post-show celebration, which appears to be in a small kitchen in a trailer or a tour bus. As he opens a bottle of red wine, he says, "It's almost the perfect day, really. Play a gig that was one of the best gigs of my life, drink really nice wine and eat really nice pasta -- let's f****** go, mate!"

He then takes a mouthful of pasta, grins and says, "Happy place."

