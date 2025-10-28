Watch Teddy Swims join Rob Thomas onstage in Australia

Fans were "Unwell" in Adelaide, Australia, when Rob Thomas brought out Teddy Swims to sing with him onstage.

Both Rob and Teddy are doing separate tours Down Under right now. And as Rob said onstage Monday night, "If you have two Southern boys that find themselves in Australia at the same time, right next to each other, I mean, it would be ridiculous if we didn't take that opportunity to have a little moment together."

Teddy then came out to thunderous applause and screaming, wearing a Rob Thomas t-shirt, which he said he wanted Rob to sign for him. The two launched into the Matchbox Twenty hit "Unwell." You can watch the entire performance on Rob's Instagram.

"'Unwell' has never sounded so good… Thanks for making our night @teddyswims," Rob captioned the post.

Fans suspected something was up the previous day, when Rob posted a photo of himself and his son Maison Thomas-Eudy, who's playing guitar on this tour, hanging out with Teddy in a local bar.

"It's like that thing, where you and your son and friends go into a bar in Adelaide and wind up hanging with @teddyswims," he captioned the pic.

Rob's tour of Australia and New Zealand runs through mid-November. Teddy has one more show, in Perth, Australia, on Oct. 29, before he heads to Asia next month for a handful of dates.

