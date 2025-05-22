Watch trailer for Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' film, influenced by ... Harrison Ford?

You can get another glimpse of Miley Cyrus' upcoming "cinematic experience" Something Beautiful right now: The official trailer has just dropped.

We see Miley in the trailer all in black with a veil, and then walking into a film studio, singing on the studio backlot, and performing onstage in a green bikini top and matching green feathered chaps. The footage is intercut with the words "a striking visual album, fueled by fantasy" and soundtracked by one of Miley's new songs, "Easy Lover."

The film hits theaters June 12; tickets are now on sale at MileyCyrusSomethingBeautiful.com. Ahead of the theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere June 6 at Tribeca Festival in New York City.

On Wednesday, Miley posted a TikTok showing her rehearsing the moves you see her perform in the trailer.

Miley co-directed the film, and apparently it was going to be a lot more elaborate — until she talked to Harrison Ford about it one day. Appearing on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, Miley explained that when she was chatting with the legendary actor, she started telling him about the project, and showed him a PDF of her concepts.

"So I show him my idea ... which is performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things," she told Zane. "He goes, 'You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what?' He's like, 'You going to bring a crew?' He's like, 'Looks expensive.'"

"And I came back ... and I was like, 'Guys, we're not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense.'"

