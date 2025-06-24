Watch trailer for 'Building the Band,' featuring Liam Payne's final TV appearance

The Netflix reality singing competition show Building the Band premieres July 9, and the show's new trailer gives us a look at One Direction's Liam Payne in his final project prior to his death in October.

As previously reported, Building the Band, hosted by Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, features singers forming themselves into groups sight unseen; the only thing they know about their future bandmates is how they sound. Once the groups are formed, they'll be judged by Liam, Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child and Nicole Scherzinger, who famously put together One Direction on the U.K. show The X Factor.

"How these bands are put together is not normal," Liam can be seen saying in the trailer. "We weren't put together that way." In another scene, he's heard telling one group, "Got a lot of work to do vocally. I need to feel that connection between you guys."

As previously reported, Liam's family signed off on Netflix airing the show. The first four episodes drop July 9, followed by three more on July 16 and the final three on July 23.

Liam died Oct. 16, 2024, after falling from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina. He was 31.

