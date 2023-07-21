Watch ZAYN and a girl make out in midair in new video for "Love Like This"

ZAYN has returned with "Love Like This," an upbeat pop jam that describes how it feels to fall madly in love with someone.

"Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead/If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby," he sings. "I guess that's love like this/Usually, I never wanna jump like this/But I think I wanna dump my chips/'cause I cannot go back."

"'Love Like This' is a summer tune I'm very proud of and excited for the world to hear," the former One Direction member says in a statement. "I'm working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can't wait for everyone to see what's next."

The tune comes with a video that shows ZAYN pulling up on a motorcycle in front of a group of girls and singling one out. The rest of the video shows them falling love while playing chess, riding on his motorcycle and eating takeout.

Then, the two arrive at a building and make out in the elevator on their way to the rooftop. As they continue to kiss passionately, their feet lift off the ground, and they rise up into the air, still smooching.

"Love Like This" is ZAYN's first new original music in two years.

