Wedding party 4 u: Charli XCX is married

JMEnternational/Getty Images
By Andrea Tuccillo
From “party 4 u” to wedding party: Charli XCX is married.

The singer tied the knot with The 1975 drummer George Daniel in London on Saturday. Photos obtained by People show Charli wearing a short, off-the-shoulder white dress and veil and George in a suit with a boutonnière on the lapel as they smile and kiss outside the venue.

Charli posted a video on TikTok in her wedding dress, soundtracked to "girl, so confusing," showing her strutting into a room and walking out, with the caption, "when george isn't crying when he sees me walking down the aisle." She added, "luckily he did x."

In another TikTok video, soundtracked to "Like a G6," she showed some of the wedding celebrations and captioned it, "bridal party energy!"

Charli announced their engagement in November 2023, showing off the ring on Instagram and writing, "charli xcx and george daniel f****** for life!!!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

