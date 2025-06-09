The Weeknd hits a major milestone with New Jersey concert

The Weeknd is currently on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which touches down at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts for shows on June 10 and 11. The tour comes in support of his album trilogy After Hours, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow. It's set to wrap up Sept. 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
The singer's movie Hurry Up Tomorrow, a companion to his current album in which he stars with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, has grossed just over $6 million worldwide, against a production budget of $15 million.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.