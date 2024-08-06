The Weeknd releases creepy animated teaser for another new song

The Weeknd hasn't given us much information about his next album, except to indicate that it's the third chapter of a "tale" he began telling on his album After Hours and continued with Dawn FM. But he has dropped weird animated teasers for new songs.

The latest teaser shows the child who's starred in his previous teasers follow a robed figure into a creepy house, where he follows the robed figure through a grandfather clock. The child finds himself transported to a chapel with stained glass windows. He ends being cradled by the robed figure, who is revealed to be a woman. The teaser is captioned, "Unprepared certainty."

In the foreboding, minor-key song that plays, Weeknd sings, "All I have is my legacy/ I've been losing my memory/ No afterlife, no other side/ I'm all alone when it fades to black/ You can change locations, you can change your name/ They will always find a way/ Turn your light to nightmares/ Ready for the chase, run away."

There's no word on when the album will arrive, but he plans to mount a new live concert production Sept. 7 in Brazil.

