The Weeknd says 'The Idol''s explicit scenes are not meant to be sexy

If you were uncomfortable watching the sex scenes in the latest episode of The Idol, The Weeknd says that's the point.



In a new interview with GQ, the singer-turned-actor says the graphic scenes between his character Tedros and Lily-Rose Depp's Jocelyn are not meant to be "sexy."



"There's nothing sexy about it," he explains. "However you're feeling watching that scene, whether it's discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It's all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here."



The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, adds that his cult leader character is far from cool. He calls the explicit scenes in episode two "gluttonous" and said Tedros is "over-indulging."



"He can't believe he's there," he explains of his character. "He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armor."



The controversial series airs Sundays on Max.

