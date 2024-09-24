The Weeknd sets Spotify billion streams record

The Weeknd just reached a record milestone on Spotify.

The singer has become the first artist to have 18 individual songs surpass 1 billion streams. Among the songs are “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy,” “The Hills,” “I Can’t Feel My Face” and “Save Your Tears.” The latest song to join the ranking is “After Hours.”

Earlier in September, The Weeknd released the new song "Dancing in the Flames," off his forthcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The album is the third installment of the trilogy that began with After Hours and continued with Dawn FM.

