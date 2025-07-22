The Weeknd and Shakira headlining NYC's annual Global Citizen Festival

Courtesy Global Citizen
By Andrea Dresdale

The Weeknd and Shakira are headlining this year's Global Citizen Festival, the advocacy organization announced on Tuesday.

The festival, which will take place on the Great Lawn of New York City's Central Park on Sept. 27, will also feature performances by TylaMariah the Scientist and Ayra Starr, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. Hugh Jackman will host the event, and free tickets can be earned by taking action on the issues that Global Citizen is focusing on this year.

Those issues include providing energy access for people across Africa, ensuring 30,000 children around the world have access to education and sports, and protecting the Amazon rainforest. Visit GlobalCitizen.org to find out how to earn free tickets.  You can also buy tickets.

"I'm honored to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September," Shakira says in a statement. "Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can't wait to perform, unite, and inspire action."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

