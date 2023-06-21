The Weeknd teases next album, new documentary

With a tour in Europe underway and The Idol stirring up controversy on Max, The Weeknd seemingly has a lot on his plate. But the singer tells Variety he's already got plans for what comes next.



He teases his follow-up to 2020's After Hours and last year's Dawn FM, the final piece in a trilogy many fans have speculated will be called After Life.



"I'm finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy," he says. "The name of it will come out soon, but it's not called what some fans think it's called … what they think it's called is actually a song on the album, but that's not what the actual album is called. So I'm just gonna say that."



The Weeknd also hints there may be a follow-up film to his concert documentary, The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium, released on HBO earlier this year.



When Variety pressed him on whether he'll be documenting the next phases of the tour, he says, "We're shooting the inception of something now, which … which I feel like I haven't been able to do before. So whatever we're doing now, we're capturing the genesis of it. So it'll be an interesting documentary. Is that too vague?"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.