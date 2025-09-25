What to watch, according to Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has some recommendations for what you should watch next -- and they both have a personal connection to her.

On her Instagram Story, Olivia is promoting Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, a new Hulu documentary about the all-female '90s festival co-founded by Sarah McLachlan and featuring artists like Sheryl Crow, Jewel and Paula Cole. Olivia is interviewed in the doc, speaking about how those female singer/songwriters of the '90s were a huge influence on her.

She writes, "honored to be a tiny little part of this incredible doc and in awe of @officialsarahmclachlan!!! the legacy lilith fair leaves is beautiful and more important than ever! go watch it now!!!"

But Olivia is also supporting her boyfriend Louis Partridge's latest project: He stars in House of Guinness, a drama series about the real-life family behind the Guinness brewing company.

On her Story, Liv posted a photo of Louis enjoying a pint of Guinness, and wrote, "alsooo House of Guinness is out now on Netflix. It's so great and Louis is amazing in it. give it a watch u won't regret!!"

