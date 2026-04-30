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What's happening with house prices in The Villages in 2026?

Home prices across the U.S. have remained at record highs for years, driven by a limited supply and a persistent homebuilding shortage. More recently, economic uncertainty has kept more homebuyers on the sidelines, but it's also discouraged home sellers, further limiting new listings and putting upward pressure on prices. Sellers who are in the market often have to offer incentives to attract offers from buyers—many of whom are wary of how much they can afford.

On the bright side, prices have begun to grow more slowly, and Redfin predicts that housing will become more affordable as wages outpace prices. But so far this year, the housing market has remained very slow, leaving buyers and sellers trying to time their next move.

So, what's been happening with home prices in The Villages, FL, in 2026, and how do they compare to previous years? Redfin Real Estate analyzed the city's January-March average median sale price over the last four years to find out. All data represents the three-month average median from January-March 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, and 2022.

How have house prices changed in: The Villages, FL

2026

Median sale price: $340,800

Year-over-year change: -0.8%

Percent change from 2022: +1.9%

2025

Median sale price: $343,667

Year-over-year change: -1.3%

Percent change from 2022: +2.7%

2024

Median sale price: $348,350

Year-over-year change: +3.2%

Percent change from 2022: +4.1%

2023

Median sale price: $337,667

Year-over-year change: +0.9%

Percent change from 2022: +0.9%

2022

Median sale price: $334,533

How have house prices changed nationwide?

2026

Median sale price: $429,526

Year-over-year change: +1.0%

Percent change from 2022: +9.3%

2025

Median sale price: $425,170

Year-over-year change: +3.3%

Percent change from 2022: +8.2%

2024

Median sale price: $411,608

Year-over-year change: +5.6%

Percent change from 2022: +4.7%

2023

Median sale price: $389,707

Year-over-year change: -0.8%

Percent change from 2022: -0.8%

2022

Median sale price: $393,018

This story was produced by Redfin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.