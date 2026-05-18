Quizlet reports U.S. and U.K. students procrastinate differently before exams, with U.K. students cramming a week prior, while U.S. searches peak after exams begin.

When panic hits: New data maps the moment students start studying

Students in the U.S. and U.K. both procrastinate before high-stakes exams, but they do it on very different schedules, according to a new analysis by Quizlet of Google Trends data from 2022 through 2025.

The study, which tracked eight common student prep search terms across both countries, found that U.K. students wait until just over a week before their General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams to begin searching for study materials in earnest. American students searching for SAT and practice test resources, by contrast, often don't peak until after their exams have already started.

The findings come as exam anxiety draws renewed attention from researchers and parents. Dr. David Putwain, who has studied exam anxiety for 21 years, has argued that the issue is seriously underestimated and that the assumption that mild stress sharpens performance is not supported by evidence.

An infographic stating that UK students hit panic mode just over a week before exams. (Stacker/Stacker)

Quizlet

UK Students Cram in the Final Stretch

In the U.K., searches for "past papers" hit 75% of their annual peak an average of 9.5 days before the first GCSE exam, according to the analysis. The term reached an annual peak index of 86.5, the strongest U.K. prep signal in the study.

U.K. search terms also showed the steepest pre-peak growth in the dataset. Prep-related queries climbed between 128% and 141% in the 30 days before peaking, producing a near-vertical curve that the researchers described as four years of "calm, calm, calm, panic." The pattern held consistently across all four years studied.

An infographic stating that US students' searches for 'Practice test' peak at 2.8 days after the earliest spring testing date. (Stacker/Stacker)

Quizlet

US Search Interest Peaks After Exams Begin

American search behavior followed a different pattern. "Practice test" searches in the U.S. peaked an average of 2.8 days after the earliest spring testing date, with an annual peak index of 94.0, the strongest U.S. signal in the study. Search interest continued to climb as the testing window extended further into spring.

"SAT prep" searches showed an even more delayed pattern, peaking an average of one day after the first spring SAT sitting each year. The researchers attributed this to the prevalence of SAT retakes. The College Board reports that a significant share of students take the SAT more than once, and the digital SAT rollout has made retesting easier to schedule.

An infographic stating that SAT prep searches peak at almost the same time as the first SAT sitting. (Stacker/Stacker)

Quizlet

A Smaller Group of US Students Plans Months Ahead

Not all U.S. search behavior reflected late-stage cramming. Searches for "AP exam prep" peaked an average of 72.8 days before the first AP exam, the longest lead time of any term in the study.

But the peak index for "AP exam prep" was 0.6, the lowest of any term measured. The researchers noted that AP coursework attracts students already oriented toward selective college admissions and that the exams reward sustained content study in a way other standardized tests do not.

This split helps explain why the overall basket averages diverge. Across all eight terms, U.S. students hit 75% of peak interest an average of 23.6 days before their relevant exam, compared to just 1.2 days for U.K. students. The U.S. average is pulled up by a small group of early-planning AP students, while the much larger group of SAT and ACT takers peaks at or after their test dates.

An infographic stating that there's +1,700% to +2,500% increase in 'grade boundaries' searches 30 days before results day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Quizlet

UK Search Behavior Spikes Again on Results Day

The largest single spike in the dataset came after exams ended, not before. U.K. searches for "grade boundaries" peaked 97 to 101 days after GCSE exams, coinciding with U.K. results day in mid-August. Pre-peak growth ranged from 1,700% to 2,500%, far exceeding any other term in the study.

There is no clean U.S. equivalent because American score releases are staggered across the SAT, ACT, AP exams, and individual school timelines, with no single national results day.

The researchers note that the consistency of these patterns across four consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025) suggests they are not pandemic-era anomalies but stable features of how students approach exam season. For educators and parents, that predictability points to clear windows for intervention in the two to three weeks before each market's peak exam date.

This story was produced by Quizlet and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.