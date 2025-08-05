When we all fall asleep ... we listen to 'Lullaby Renditions of Billie Eilish'

Babies will be Happier Than Ever when they are sent off to dreamland with Lullaby Renditions of Billie Eilish.

That's the latest project from Rockabye Baby, the label that creates infant-friendly versions of hits by popular music stars. Due out Aug. 15, it rearranges 13 of Billie's best-known songs using soothing instruments like glockenspiels, xylophones and mellotrons. You can check out a preview of the lullaby version of her breakthrough hit, "bad guy."

Among the songs featured on the album are "Birds of a Feather," "What Was I Made For?," "Happier Than Ever," "everything i wanted," "when the party's over" and "you should see me in a crown."

Rockabye Baby has also released lullaby albums featuring the music of artists ranging from The Beatles, Queen, Coldplay and Led Zeppelin to Taylor Swift, Adele and Beyoncé.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.