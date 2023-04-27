Why Meghan Trainor told her family when she and her husband ... you know

By now, we all know that Meghan Trainor has no edit button. But it seems like every day she takes the expression "TMI" to the next level.

Speaking with Access Hollywood about her new pregnancy handbook, Dear Future Mama, Meghan revealed that when she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, were trying for a second child, she would tell everyone in her family every time they'd, er, "try."

"I live with my whole family, and my brothers live in my house," she explained. "And I was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying for a baby tonight.’ You know, like I’m announcing it.”

“I’m also obsessed with the science of it," she continued. "So I’m like, ‘Guys, if I’m pregnant, I’m implanting right now!’ And they’re like, ‘Ugh.’ And I’m like, ‘Well it’s so cool!’ They’re my best friends and they’re gonna hear it whether they like it or not.”

Earlier this week, Meghan made headlines when she talked on her Workin' On It podcast about how having sex with her husband is sometimes painful for her because she's been diagnosed with a muscle spasm condition "down there." During the conversation, she actually said, "I wish I could make Daryl smaller."

A fan tweeted, "I wish people would share LESS sometimes."

Meghan and Daryl are now expecting their second child, a boy. Their son, Riley, is 2.

